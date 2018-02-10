Just like Parliament sessions, you might get to see Supreme Court hearings on TV

New Delhi: Just like the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV bring proceedings of the parliament to your living room, Supreme Court proceedings may also be livestreamed soon.

The Chief Justice Dipak Misra-led bench of the SC sought the assistance of the Attorney General K K Venugopal to take a decision on a petition filed by former Additional Solicitor General and senior advocate Indira Jaising seeking live streaming and video recording of cases of national importance.

"I do not want that all cases be live streamed. Only those of national importance like constitutional bench matters", she submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

She wants the bench to lay down guidelines as to what can be recorded and what not and if it can be delayed or live telecast etc. It will add more transparency to the functioning of the Supreme Court, she said. "Most Indians have no idea how some of the biggest decisions that impact them are taken. I go to argue my cases and see other cases being argued. "I can understand how and why decisions were taken. But the vast majority of Indians do not have this opportunity," she said. Jaising asserts that live telecast of such cases will increase access to courts, and will "negate the chances of any misreporting, errors or second-hand information". An online petition by Jaising in this regard is also getting support from various quarters.