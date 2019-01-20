Just shared a woman's pain, didn't want to insult Mayawati: BJP MLA Sadhana Singh

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sadhana Singh has expressed regret over her remarks about Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and said that she only wanted to share a woman's pain and didn't want to insult anyone.

"I didn't say anything to insult anyone. This was not in my heart. People have been talking about the guest house case. I just reminded Mayawati and didn't say anything else. There were no intentions to hurt her," Sadhana Singh told ANI.

"While talking to people, I just said that she is an ideal woman and is a very big politician. We have respect for all women irrespective of their parties. Being a woman, it came in my mind that women community has been humiliated by forming an alliance (with Samajwadi Party) after such a big fraud (guest house case). Such a big tragedy happened in her life. I didn't use any caste slur on her. I have just told a woman's pain. I regret it if she didn't like what I have said. I never wanted to insult her," she said.

On Saturday, Sadhana Singh stirred a hornet's nest by alleging that Mayawati sold her dignity in exchange for power. "I don't think Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power," Sadhana had said at a public rally in Chandauli. "I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati, who calls herself a woman. She is a shame on the entire womankind. BJP leaders saved her dignity, and she sold it for the sake of her comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her," she said. Her comment drew flak from the BSP and its new ally Samajwadi Party (SP) amongst others. The BSP on Sunday also filed a criminal complaint against Sadhana Singh for her objectionable remarks. The complaint was filed at Baburi police station in Chandauli district of the state by Ram Chandra Gautam who is in-charge of Varanasi and Azamgarh zone of the party. The National Commission for Women had also said that it would issue a notice to Sadhana Singh regarding her comments. (ANI)