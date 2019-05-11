Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka sworn in as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

[India], May 10 (ANI): Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court here on Friday.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala administered the oath of office to Justice Oka at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, Director and Inspector General of Police Neelamani N Raju were among those present at the occasion.

Justice Oka had previously served as a judge in the Bombay High Court and was one of the senior-most judges there.

He succeeded Justice Dinesh Maheshwari who was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court in January this year. Justice Oka enrolled as an advocate in 1983 and started practising in Thane District Court. He was elevated as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003 and was appointed as the permanent judge in 2005. (ANI)