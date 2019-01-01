Justice AK Sikri nominated as Executive Chairman of NALSA

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Justice AK Sikri was nominated as the Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

President Ram Nath Kovind nominated Justice Sikri as Executive Chairman of NALSA with effect from December 31, 2018.

The post got vacant after the retirement of Justice Madan B Lokur.

The NALSA was constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of the society and to organise Lok Adalats for amicable settlement of disputes. (ANI)