Justice Chelameswar shares dias with CJI on his last working day

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, who is retiring on Friday, shared a bench with Chief Justice Dipak Misra on his last working day and lawyers praised him saying he did a "great job in upholding democracy".

As the bench was about to rise for the day, Justice Chelameswar won the praise of lawyers. Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta thanked him saying he "upheld the ideals of democracy" during his stint as judge in the apex court.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan also thanked Justice Chelameswar for his service in judiciary saying he "did a great job in upholding democracy". "The Bar will always remember him," he added.

Senior advocate Shanti Bhushan said Justice Chelameswar was one of the best judges in the country and lauded him for his courage and honesty. Bhushan sought to compare him with Justice H R Khanna (an SC judge in the 1970s), recalling that the latter too had sat in court number two. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave joined Bhushan in wishing Justice Chelameswar and said it was a privilege to appear before him. Justice Chelameswar is set to retire on June 22.