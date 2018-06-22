Justice Chelameswar to retire today

[India], June 22 (ANI): Senior Supreme Court judge, Justice Jasti Chelameswar is set to resign from his office on Friday.

Justice Chelameswar is one of the three judges, who had opposed Chief Justice of India (CJI) Deepak Misra's 'selective' allocation of cases.

On January 12, Justice Chelameswar led three Supreme Court judges- Justices Kurian Joseph, Madan Bhimrao Lokur and Ranjan Gogoi against the CJI in a historic press conference, where he cast doubts over his 'selective' allocation of cases, including the sensitive ones such as the death of Central Bureau of Investigation judge B. H. Loya.

Justice Chelameswar, who joined as a Supreme Court judge on October 10, 2011, was part of the nine-judge bench that had delivered the historic judgement which ruled that a citizen's right to privacy was a fundamental right. Justice Chelameswar had served the Apex Court as a judge for six-years-eight- months and twelve days. A private secretary, who has worked with the Justice since the very beginning of his journey as a Supreme Court judge in 2011, spoke to ANI about him in a very high regard. "He is a great judge. I will remember him as a very good human being also. He has upheld the dignity of the judiciary system. Justice Chelameswar is a true person. He delivered the judgement on privacy," the secretary, who did not want to be quoted in the story, told ANI. (ANI)