Justice Joseph elevation: SC collegium likely to meet today

[India], May 11 (ANI): The five-judge Collegium of the Supreme Court (SC) is expected to meet on Friday to take a decision on the Centre's objections on the elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph as a judge of the apex court.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising of Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, had earlier met on May 2 to reconsider the issue but had deferred the decision on the same.

Justice Joseph's name was recommended by the Collegium in January along with senior advocate of the top court and now SC Judge, Justice Indu Malhotra. The Centre cleared Justice Malhotra's file but sent Justice Joseph's file back to the Collegium and asked it to reconsider its recommendation. (ANI)