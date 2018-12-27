Justice Praveen Kumar appointed acting Chief Justice of Andhra High Court

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar as the new acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court that will come into existence on January 1, 2019.

Following a presidential notification on December 26 to create a separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati, Kumar, the senior-most judge of the current Andhra Pradesh High Court was appointed to the new post.

"Consequent upon the constitution of separate High Court for the State of Andhra Pradesh by the President vide notification dated December 26, and in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar, senior-most Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from January 1, 2019," read an official statement. (ANI)