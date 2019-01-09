Justice Sikri on panel to decide Alok Verma's fate

[India], Jan 9, (ANI): Justice AK Sikri will be a part of the high-powered Selection Committee that will decide the fate of CBI Director Alok Verma.

The committee also comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Verma took charge as the CBI Director on Wednesday, days after being sent on leave by the Central Vigilance Committee (CVC). He resumed the office after the Supreme Court reinstated him as CBI chief on Tuesday. The court, however, said that he cannot take any major policy decision.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court set aside the Centre's order to divest Verma from his charge as head of the CBI, issued on the intervening night of October 23-24. The court in its verdict said the government should have referred to the selection committee. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, who pronounced the judgement on behalf of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said that the selection committee will be called within seven days from Tuesday to take a decision on the basis of the findings of the CVC inquiry into the corruption allegations against the CBI director. The court also said that till then Verma will refrain from taking any important policy decisions. Verma's two-year tenure as CBI Director ends on January 31.(ANI)