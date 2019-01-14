Justice Sikri's denying CSAT post shouldn't become controversial: Senior advocate

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Justice AK Sikri's refusal to the Centre's offer for a part-time assignment in London should not turn into a controversy, senior advocate Kamini Jaiswal said on Monday.

"Justice Sikri has denied the government's offer on the spirit of 'Justice should not only be done but also seen to be done'. This should not be turned into a controversy," she told ANI.

Jaiswal also stated that there is a need to bring amendments in the Constitution pertaining to judges opting for post-retirement jobs.

Another senior advocate KTS Tulsi also opined that refusing the post was the "only way" Justice Sikri could "safeguard honour and truth". "Justice Sikri has taken this decision because he was hurt, the reports shocked him. The truth of the matter can never be explained to each and every person. Refusing the post was the only option for him to safeguard his honour and truth. He has set an example for the country and will always be remembered for his act of sacrifice," he said. However, former Additional Solicitor General Vikas Singh was of the view that Justice Sikri shouldn't have resigned because of media reports. "I think it is unfair to link the two - London assignment and CBI panel decision. He (Justice Sikri) was offered the post in December when the decision of CBI was pending before the court. He should not have resigned on the basis of media reports. Controversies like these will pose problems for judges to take up anything which they feel is correct," Singh added. On Sunday, Justice Sikri withdrew consent to be appointed as the member of London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT), which was offered by the central government last month, reportedly after some media reports linked the offer to his decision of ousting Alok Verma as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The news reports allegedly mentioned that the offer from the government was a "reward" to Justice Sikri, who was part of the three-member panel that removed Verma as the CBI chief. (ANI)