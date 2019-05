[India], May 1 (ANI): Justice Subhashan Reddy died on Wednesday due to prolonged illness.

Reddy was undergoing treatment for his illness in a hospital here for the past one month.

Reddy served as a judge in many high courts in India.

He also served as Chief Justice of Madras and Kerala High Courts. He retired from the Kerala High Court in 2005.

The final rites of the former judge will be performed today in the evening.