[India], Oct 3 (ANI): Justice Surya Kant of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The central government on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice Kant as the Chief Justice of Himachal High Court, which was recommended by the Apex Court collegium in January.

The post of Chief Justice in Himachal Pradesh High Court has been lying vacant since April, 2017. (ANI)