Justice will be done to Kathua, Unnao victims: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday broke his silence over the rape and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir and the rape of a teenager in Uttar Pradesh, saying justice will be done to the victims and no culprit will be allowed to escape.

"The incidents that are in discussion in the country for the last two days do not reflect good for any civilised country. This is shameful.

"It's an insult to the freedom fighters who gave their lives for the Independence of this country. We are all ashamed as a society, as a country," Modi said after a nationwide outrage over the incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

"Such incidents in any part of the country or a state shake our humanity. I want to assure the country that no culprit will escape. Justice will be done and it will be complete justice. The daughters will get justice. We all will have to join and remove this evil from the society." He was speaking at the inauguration of Ambedkar National Memorial at Alipur Road here.