Justin Trudeau and family in Rashtrapati Bhavan, meet PM Modi

New Delhi: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi' Rashtrapati Bhavan.



PM Modi greeted Trudeau with his signature bear-hug and posed for photographs. Last evening, PM tweeted about 'looking forward to meet' the Canadian PM and his family, along with a throwback picture.





"I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Trudeau, who is on a week-long visit to India accompanied with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien and a delegation of ministers, earlier spent a day in the national capital.

Trudeau later headed to Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Paying homage to the Father of the Nation. PM @JustinTrudeau and family pay floral tributes at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/an2QcIpmP1 — Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) February 23, 2018 After visiting Jama Masjid, Trudeau, along with his children, were seen having some leisure time as they played cricket with former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin. Azharuddin and several others can be seen fielding while Kapil Dev bowls to Trudeau's son. On Wednesday, the Trudeau family had visited Amritsar's Golden Temple, along with his wife and children before meeting the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, where, the latter shared the concerns about militancy issue related to the separatist movement of Khalistan. Earlier, Trudeau and his family also visited Agra, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.