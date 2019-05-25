Juvenile held in Dwarka for TikTok celebrity's murder

In a major breakthrough, a juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old gym trainer and TikTok celebrity Mohit More in Dwarka earlier this week, police said on Friday.

The accused, 17, was apprehended from Dhulsiras village in Dwarka and one illegal firearm of .315 bore along with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

More, who had over 5 lakh followers on social networking app TikTok was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday.

"The probe revealed that the reason behind Mohit's death was the Rs. 30 lakh which Mohit took from another bad character Mangu and was not returning the same from a long time," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav told ANI.

During sustained interrogation, the juvenile revealed that he was one of three assailants who shot down More. It was also revealed that Mohit was a member of the Pradeep Sangvan gang while the accused is a member of Nando gang. More, was shot dead at a photostat shop in Najafgarh area in Dwarka by unidentified bike-borne youth who were wearing helmets. CCTV footage of nearby shops had revealed that three bike-borne assailants of which two were wearing a helmet which the third one was bareheaded. (ANI)