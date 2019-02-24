Jyotiraditya Scindia condemns murder of abducted twins

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress’ recently-appointed general secretary of Uttar Pradesh- West, strongly condemned the murder of the abducted twins - Devansh and Priyansh - whose bodies were found lying near a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Sunday.

“My condolences are with the family of the deceased. During this time of grief, my government and I, both are ready to help the family,” tweeted Scindia.

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested six perpetrators in connection with this.

On February 12, five-year-old twins of a businessman were abducted at a gunpoint from their school bus within their campus in Chitrakoot. Their bodies were found lying near a river located in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda area today. Police said that the abductors killed the boys even after receiving the ransom amount. The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day. A protest has erupted in Chitrakoot, a division that includes Banda district, following the news of the murder. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been issued in the area. (ANI)