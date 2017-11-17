Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back at Shashi Tharoor over 'valourous maharajas' statement

[India], November 17 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday lashed out at his fellow party leader Shashi Tharoor over 'valourous maharajas' remark and said he should study history.

Scindia's statement comes a day after, former union minister Tharoor had claimed that India's erstwhile kings were less concerned about their honour when the British were trampling it and now we are after a filmmaker claiming prestige was at stake.

Speaking to media here, Scindia was quoted saying, "I think he (Shashi Tharoor) should study history, I am Jyotiraditya Scindia and I am proud of my past".

Tharoor was speaking at an event, when he was asked why his book, 'An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India', had a 'whiff of victimhood'. "It is (our fault) and I say so. I actually don't take the mantle of victimhood. In about half a dozen places in the book, I am harsh enough on us... Some British reviewers said 'Why doesn't he explain why the British conquered?' And it's a fair question...," Tharoor said. "In fact, every single one of these so called valorous maharajas, who today are after a Mumbai filmmaker because their honour is at stake, they were less concerned about their honour when the British were trampling all over it. They scurried to accommodate themselves. So let's face it, there is no question, that we were complicit," he added. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie 'Padmavati' has been making headlines for allegedly distorting history and hurting the Rajput community's sentiments. (ANI)