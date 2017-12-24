Jyotiraditya Scindia to not celebrate b'day in view of farmer suicides

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will not celebrate his birthday due to the killing of farmers in police firing during the Mandsaur violence and cases of continuous suicide in the state.

Scindia, whose birthday is on January 1, urged all party workers to not send him greetings or hold any kind of event.

Mandsaur became the epicentre of farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

During the agitation, several farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties.

The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restrict prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district. (ANI)