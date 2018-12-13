K Chandrasekhar Rao takes oath as Telangana CM

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday. It will be his second inning as the state chief minister.

Governor ESL Narasimhan administered him the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhavan.

Rao is likely to set up his Council of Ministers in a day or two.

TRS emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly elections on Tuesday, bagging 88 seats in the state assembly of 119-member.

Rao, commonly known as KCR won from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes while TRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a minister in Rao's last government won from Sanath Nagar constituency by 30,217 votes. Prajakutami, an alliance of the Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 21 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged only one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. On December 7, single-phase elections were held in Telangana, wherein 73.2 per cent voter turnout was recorded. (ANI)