K. Lakshminarayana appointed as BJP's Andhra president

[India], May 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Kanna Lakshminarayana as the new state president of the saffron party, as part of the organisational reshuffling.

As per a BJP press release, BJP national president Amit Shah appointed Lakshminarayana as the new president of BJP Andhra Pradesh unit.

Expressing his gratitude, Lakshminarayana said that he would work for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Somu Veerraju, a Member of Legislative Council has been appointed as state convenor of the election management committee.

On a related note, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the special category status (SCS) to the state. Asserting his demand, the TDP had quit the BJP-led NDA alliance last month. The TDP has been fighting against the central government for the rights of people of Andhra Pradesh, demanding it to fulfil assurances made in Rajya Sabha, including SCS and provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Its members have been staging protests against the Centre, accusing it of injustice to Andhra Pradesh. On April 20, Naidu sacrificed his birthday celebrations and observed a day-long hunger strike in Vijayawada - Dharma Porata Deeksha to protest over the same. The TDP has been organising cycle and bike rallies in constituencies across the state to create public awareness over the injustice that has been done to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)