Kabir Kala Manch seeks permission to visit Bhima Koregaon

[India], Dec 31, (ANI): Four members of the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM) have written to Maharashtra government, seeking permission to visit Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

KKM's letter comes after the authorities issued a Section 144(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) notice and were asked not to visit the area and other villages surrounding till January 2.

In the letter, all the members have stated that the government authorities should accompany them in a government vehicle and allow them to offer prayers at the Bhima Koregaon site.

It is, however, important to note that out of these four people who have written to the government for permission, three of them are already accused in Bhima Koregaon case. Earlier in December last year, the Pune Police registered a fresh FIR against five more accused in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence case. With that, a total of 33 FIRs have so far been registered by the police on the complaints of the affected people. On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during 200th anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one person dead and several others injured. (ANI)