Kabul blast: Indian Embassy staff safe, says Sushma Swaraj

By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast.

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017 India's Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra told ANI, "Massive VBIED (Vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) not too far from our Embassy.Buildings, including ours, suffered considerable breakages, but all our staff are safe."

Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said that at least 60 persons have been wounded in the suspected car bomb blast.

Tolo News reported that the blast was close to the German embassy and added that the explosion happened o 14th Street of the Wazir Akbar Khan diplomatic area of the city.

Many foreign embassies are located in the area, including the American and Canadian missions.

The Afghan National Security Force has deployed its team in the area for rescue and counter-insurgency operations.