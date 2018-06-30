Kadapa Steel Plant: TDP's hunger strike enters Day 11

[India], June 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader C. M. Ramesh's indefinite hunger strike at Kadapa district's Zila Parishad office entered its eleventh day on Saturday.

"The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha and being a member, my people question me regarding it. I will fight till we get what we were promised," he said.

Ramesh began the strike earlier this week on Wednesday, demanding the Centre to set up an integrated steel plant in Kadapa, as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, also known as the Telangana Act.

TDP leaders Ashok Gajapathi Raju, N. Siva Prasad, Seetha Mahalakshmi, Kesineni Srinivas, Avanti Srinivas, Maganti Venkateswara Rao, N. Kristappa, Galla Jaydev, Murali Mohan, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Ravindra Babu, Konakalla Narayana and Ravindra Kumar visited Ramesh to show solidarity to him. Along with Ramesh, Member of Legislative Council Ravi is also on an indefinite hunger strike. The Centre recently withdrew its decision to establish the steel plant claiming that the project was financially unviable. However, the Andhra Pradesh government argued against this statement by the Centre, saying that it was a viable project for at least 15 years. (ANI)