Kailash Bar fire: Case registered, 2 held

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): A case has been registered against four people under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a fire accident at Bengaluru's Kailash Bar Restaurant claimed five lives last night.

Two out of the four accused have been arrested.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each for the kin of the workers, who died in the fire.

Five employees were killed in the fire while they were sleeping inside the eatery in the Kumbaara Sangha building, in the wee hours of Sunday.

RV Dayashankar, the owner of Kailash Bar Restaurant has been absconding after a call from the police. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and the matter is being investigated. (ANI)