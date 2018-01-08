Kailash bar fire: Five employees killed in Bengaluru

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Five employees were killed after a major fire broke out at Kailash bar restaurant in Kumbaara Sangha building in Bengaluru.

The fire took place at around 2.30 a.m. when all the five employees were sleeping inside the bar.

On that note, Kailash bar and restaurant was located in the ground floor of the building in a vegetable market area.

Two fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the flames.

The reason behind fire is yet to be known and the matter is being investigated.

The bar is licensed to R.V Dayashankar. (ANI)