Kailash Satyarthi's new initiative against child abuse

[India] November 15 (ANI): Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday announced the creation of the 'Surakshit Bachpan Fund' in the wake of his Bharat Yatra to combat child sexual abuse and trafficking.

The lack of medical, rehabilitation, educational, vocational and legal structure and aide for victims and survivors of child sexual assault and their families continue to be the biggest roadblock in making India safe.

"Rs. 50 lakh won in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) by Satyarthi will form the seed capital of the fund under the supervision of the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation" a press release read.

The long-term vision espoused by Satyarthi for this fund is to sustain it through the efforts and support of citizens, parliamentarians, judiciary and influencers across the country who have pledged their support to ensure the creation of an India that is safe and secure for children. The assistance that the creation of this fund will provide to overcoming this roadblock will be invaluable at a time where there is an increasing number of cases being reported, with children often from the most poor and vulnerable sections of the society. (ANI)