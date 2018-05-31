Kairana By-polls: BJP's Mriganka Singh accedes defeat

[India], May 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha seat, Mriganka Singh on Thursday congratulated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hasan and the opposition alliance, stating that they have emerged strong and BJP has to prepare for future.

"Many voters did vote for BJP, but with a lead of some thousand votes alliance has won. I would like to congratulate the candidate. The alliance has emerged strong and now we have to prepare better for future," Mriganka told ANI.

The Kairana seat fell vacant in February 2018 after the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh, following which the party fielded his daughter Mriganka Singh from this seat. The BJP is leading from Gomia by 7174 votes, while JMM's Seema Devi is ahead by 296 votes from Silli. In the neighbouring Bihar state, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is ahead with 16299 votes from Jokihat assembly seat, which was earlier under Janata Dal (United) (JD-U). The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is back in the position to win the seat leaving the BJP behind. TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 32,000 votes from Maheshtala assembly constituency, as per the latest trends. The BJP has managed to gain its seat back in the Tharali assembly constituency in the Hilly state of Uttarakhand. The party is moving ahead with 1092 votes, followed by the Congress party. In the southern state of Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading by 9359 votes from Chengannur assembly seat, which seat fell vacant after the death of the party sitting in January. (ANI)