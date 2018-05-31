Kairana re-polling: 61% voter turnout till 6 pm

Repolling in 73 polling booths in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana recorded a voter turnout of 61% till 6 pm.

Election Commission on Tuesday ordered recasting of votes at 73 polling stations in Kairana, 49 in Bhandara-Gondia and one polling station in Nagaland, after Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines developed snags during Monday's Lok Sabha bypolls.

The bypolls for four Lok Sabha seats and nine assembly constituencies were held across 10 states on Monday.

Assembly by-polls were held in Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal). Counting of votes will take place tomorrow. (ANI)