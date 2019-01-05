Kakinada: BJP workers block Chandrababu Naidu's convoy, district president held

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's convoy was blocked allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders while he was going to attend various programs in Kakinada on Friday.

The BJP leaders blocked Naidu's convoy allegedly over the comments he made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

The police have arrested BJP District President Malakondayya for the incident.

Speaking to media, Naidu claimed that Prime Minister Modi has been unfair to the state. "Why are the BJP leaders supporting Modi. He has cheated the state. Modi has been unfair to Andhra Pradesh. If you try to mess, you will be finished. The public will not leave you if you go out and say his name. Be careful," Naidu said.

Naidu has been constantly criticising Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, accusing them of betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh by not granting special status to the state. On Tuesday, Naidu had claimed that he bowed down to satisfy the ego of Prime Minister Modi for getting things done for his state, yet the central government did not cooperate in the last four years. (ANI)