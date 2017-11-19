'Kalindi' author to take legal action against 'Nude' filmmaker Ravi Jadhav

[India], November 19 (ANI): Author Manisha Kulshreshtha on Sunday said she would take a legal action against Ravi Jadhav, the maker of film 'Nude', alleging its plot was lifted from the short story 'Kalindi' written by her.

"The story of Ravi Jadhav's film 'Nude' has the same plot line as my short story 'Kalindi'. I will have to take legal action against it. Such situation arises because they do not want to give credit or money to writers," she told ANI.

The movie 'Nude' recently triggered a controversy after being excluded from the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh resigned as head of the jury of the Indian Panorama of the IFFI after the final selection saw the exclusion of two films - 'Sexy Durga' and 'Nude'. 'Sexy Durga', which will release in theatres as 'S Durga', is a Malayalam film by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, while 'Nude' is a Marathi movie by National Award winning director Ravi Jadhav. (ANI)