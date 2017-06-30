Kamakhya Temple reopens for pilgrims; pilgrims gather in thousands

[India], June 30 (ANI): The Kamakhya temple in Guwahati recently reopened for people to celebrate the Ambubachi Mela 2017.

Pilgrims, including tantrics and sanyasis congregated at the mela to seek Goddess Kamakhya's blessings.

The devotees were seen receiving a piece of red cloth, which is considered to be sacred.

A devotee from Delhi, Kiran Pediwal said that he is feeling blessed to have been able to witness the divine spirituality of the Goddess.

"I am feeling very privileged and peaceful to have able to seeking blessings from such holy shrine of Maa Kamakhya", he added.

The doors remained closed for four days as it is believed that at this time of the year, the Goddess Shakti or the Mother Earth goes through her annual cycle of menstruation, and acquires fertility. The festival is considered to be auspicious, as it celebrates the strength of female and the power of procreation. Farming, daily worship and religious duties are stopped during the Mela. Tight security, healthy food, more than 600 toilets and a good infrastructure to accommodate the visitors and pilgrims have been arranged. Around 2000 volunteers were engaged to guide and assist the pilgrims and other visitors. (ANI)