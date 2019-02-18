Kamal Haasan calls for plebiscite in Kashmir, terms PoK as 'Azad Kashmir'

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has batted for a plebiscite in Kashmir and questioned the government as to what they are "afraid of".

At an event here on Sunday, the Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Haasan said, "Why India is not holding a plebiscite in Kashmir? What are they (government) afraid of?"

Referring to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as 'Azad Kashmir', he said: "In Azad Kashmir, they are using Jihadis' pictures in trains to portray them as heroes. That is a foolish thing to do. India too behaves with an equal amount of foolishness, it is not a correct thing to do. If we want to prove that India is a far better country then we should not behave like this. That is where politics begins, a new political culture begins,” he said.

Talking at length about Kashmir and problems plaguing in the region, Haasan said that if India and Pakistan “behave well”, the Line of Control (LoC) will be under check. He added, "Why do soldiers die? Why should those guarding our home (border) die? If both sides (India and Pakistan) behave properly, no soldier needs to die. The Line of Control will be under control." On being asked about the ghastly Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy in which nearly 40 jawans lost their lives on February 14, the leader said: "When I was running a magazine called 'Maiyam', I wrote on the Kashmir issue and what is expected. Hold plebiscite and make people talk...why have they not conducted it? What are they scared of? They want to divide the nation, that's all. Why don't you ask them again? They won't do it?" (ANI)