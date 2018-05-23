Kamal Haasan demands Sterlite industry to be shut

[India], May 23 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday demanded that the Sterlite industry must be shut.

"We must know who ordered this firing. It is not me, but the victims who are demanding this. Merely announcing compensation isn't a solution. This industry must be shut and this is what people demand," Haasan told reporters outside the General Hospital in Thoothukudi, where he met those who were injured in the clashes.

However, the family of some victims slammed the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief for visiting the hospital, claiming they were facing difficulty due to his visit.

"We are facing difficulties due to your visit. Please leave from here," they said. Earlier in the day, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(MDMK) Chief Vaiko also met those injured during protests against Sterlite industries. Security has been tightened in Thoothukudi and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the city after clashes turned violent on Tuesday, killing at least 11 persons and injuring over 65. So far, 42 people have been admitted to the hospital and few have been transferred to the Tirunelveli medical college to reduce congestion. "42 people have been admitted to our hospital till now, few transferred to Tirunelveli medical college to reduce congestion. 10 bodies are in the mortuary here. 17 surgeries have been done," said Tamil Nadu Director of Medical Education, Dr A Edwin Joe. Meanwhile, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the construction of a new copper smelter by the Sterlite copper mining industry in Thoothukudi. As per locals, the construction of the copper plant would pollute groundwater in their area, thus causing serious environmental hazards. (ANI)