Kamal Haasan meets EC for party's registration

[India], June 20 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday held a meeting with Election Commission (EC) officials in Delhi for the registration of his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

"The EC had sought certain queries regarding our party. We have furnished all those details today. EC has said that very soon, the recognition to the party will be given," Hassan told media.

Haasan had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam, which translates to 'People's Justice Centre', on February 21 to contest in Tamil Nadu's next assembly elections.

Hassan may also meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)