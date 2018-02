[Tamil Nadu] [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M. Karunanidhi and the party's working President M.K. Stalin at their residence here.

After announcing his entry into politics, the popular actor said he would float his own political party in February.

His on-screen friend and superstar Rajinikanth has also said that he would launch a new political party soon.(ANI)