Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth bag NTR National Film Awards

[India] November 15 (ANI): Veteran actors Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and film director K. Raghvendra Rao recently bagged the NTR National Film Awards for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

"Congratulations, Superstar.Rajinikanth for the NTR National award in 2016. Thank you Andhra for honouring me also, yet again. I am indebted to your continued support, which started early in my career. Kruthagnyathalu," Haasan tweeted.

While superstar Rajinikanth tweeted, "I convey my heartfelt thanks and happiness for the prestigious #NandiAwards granted to me".

The Andhra Pradesh Government announced the Nandi state film award winners and also the winners of the NTR, B.N. Reddy, Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani (all national) and Raghupathi Venkaiah film awards.

Directors S.S. Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas and Boyapati Srinivas won the B.N. Reddy Award.

The Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani award was won by filmmakers R. Narayana Murthy, M. M. Keeravani and K.S. Rama Rao.

Krishnam Raju, Eshwar and Chiranjeevi will receive the Raghupathi Venkaiah awards for lifetime achievement and their contribution to the Telugu film industry.

The jury committee announced the Nandi awards in 64 categories for films, theatre and television.

The Best Actress awards will go to Anjali for 'Geetanjali', Anushka Shetty for 'Rudhramadevi' and Ritu Varma for 'Pelli Choopulu'.

'Legend', 'Baahubali' and 'Pelli Choopulu' were adjudged the Best Films for 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Naga Chaitanya won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category in 2014 for 'Manam', while Allu Arjun won under the Best Character Actor category for 'Rudhramadevi' in 2015.

Ramya Krishnan won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as Sivagami and Rana Daggubati, who played Bhalladeva, won the Best Villain Award.

The state government had not announced the awards since 2014 due to bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)