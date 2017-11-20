Kamal Haasan seeking 'cheap publicity', will act against him: Tamil Nadu Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday said the government would take legal action against actor Kamal Haasan if he continues his "baseless" corruption charges.





Haasan is seeking "cheap publicity" which cannot be accepted. The state government will take legal action against the actor if he continues levelling "baseless charges against the government", Jayakumar told reporters here.





Jayakumar said there are forums where Haasan can voice his complaint.



The actor in his latest tweet said: "It is a crime if the government is involved in looting. It is also a crime if it is not proved after detection.

"Criminals should not rule the country. The people and the government elected by them should act. The people should be the umpire. Let us all wake up and arise."

Haasan did not make any reference to the recent Income Tax (IT) raids on the residences of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, jailed AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala's kin and business associates.

The IT officials had said Rs 1,430 crore of tax evasion was found apart from diamonds, gold jewellery and cash during the massive raids at Sasikala's kin and their business associates' premises.

Sasikala and two of her relatives have been jailed in a disproportionate assets case.