Kamal Haasan takes digs at Stalin, Rajinikanth

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday took digs at DMK President M.K. Stalin and Rajinikanth.

At the Rotaract Annual District Conference held here, Kamal Haasan said Gram Sabha is there for decades and only after he started holding such meetings in villages in Tamil Nadu that others started copying that.

The founder of MNM party was obliquely referring to DMK President M.K. Stalin and others holding Gram Sabha meetings.

"Are you not ashamed of copying from a small boy?" he said.

At another point, Kamal Haasan said he cannot be wearing a torn shirt, and even if his shirt gets torn in the Assembly, he would wear another shirt. Kamal Haasan was obliquely referring to Stalin, who came out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in torn shirt on 17.2.2018 when the AIADMK government led by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami sought vote of confidence. Similarly, Kamal Haasan, when questioned about his bold decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections, said: "After oiling one's body and slapping of thighs, one should not back out from the wrestling field saying he would come the next day." If that happens then one would become a laughing stock, Kamal Haasan added. On Sunday, actor Rajinikanth announced his decision not to contest in the Lok Sabha polls. He also said he would not support any party.