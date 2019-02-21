Kamal Haasan to give preference to youths to contest polls

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday said his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party will release the names of Lok Sabha candidates in phases and that youths will get preference.

Speaking to reporters here, Kamal Haasan said the candidates will be selected based on criterias like age, education and others.

Kamal Haasan also took a dig at other political parties. "Those who issued booklets about their policies and principles have forgotten that and are entering into electoral alliances."

Kamal Haasan hoisted the party's flag at the party headquarters to mark one year of its existence. The MNM has decided to go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls.

