Kamal Haasan urges Centre to honour SC directive on Cauvery issue

[India], Feb. 28 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party on Wednesday urged the Center to 'honour and respect' the Supreme Court verdict on the formation of a Cauvery River Management Board.

Taking to their twitter handle the party released a statement in which they said that the statement of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on the constitution of the same is 'unwarranted' and 'unjust'.

"The Supreme Court in its verdict pronounced the need to create a Cauvery Management Board. However, we are given to understand the Central Minister Nitin Gadkari has stated that the same is not required. This is unwarranted and unjust," read the statement.

"Therefore for justice to be duly served, we beseech that the Central Government to honour and respects the Supreme Court verdict and immediately orders the creation of a Cauvery River Mgmt Board within the next 6 weeks," it added. This comes after Nitin Gadkari reportedly refused to commit to a time frame to establish the management board. The Supreme Court in its verdict on the decades-long dispute increased Karnataka's share of water and directed the state to release 177.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu. Cauvery originates in Karnataka's Kodagu district, flows into Tamil Nadu, and reaches the Bay of Bengal at Poompuhar. The Tamil Nadu government in 2016 sought the apex court's intervention, saying there was a deficit of 50.0052 TMC ft. of water released from Karnataka's reservoirs, with respect to the minimum limit prescribed by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.(ANI)