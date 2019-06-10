Kamal Haasan's 'first terrorist was Hindu' remark taken out of context: MNM

[India], May 15 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday issued a clarification on its chief Kamal Haasan's statement that 'first terrorist in independent India was a Hindu," saying 'it has been taken out of context.'

In a statement issued by R Mahendran, Vice President of the party, MNM stated: "Kamal Haasan was calling for religious tolerance and co-existence amongst all religious groups and condemned extremism in whichever form and religions."

Asserting that confusion was made among citizens, the party further said: "This has been taken absolutely out of context and the speech has been painted as anti -Hindu, with a malafide intent. This has created complete confusion and utmost anxiety amongst many common citizens who are not privy to this larger conspiracy."

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction from Election Commission (EC) to take action against actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who stoked controversy by referring Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as the "first Hindu terrorist in independent India." "I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I am saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist in independent India is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse," Haasan had said while campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi assembly constituency on Sunday. Haasan's comment drew flak from the BJP leaders and Hindu outfits. (ANI)