Kamal Haasan's 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' doing the rounds on social media

[Tamil Nadu] [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's just launched 'Makkal Needhi Maiyam' party is doing rounds on social media, gaining thousands of followers in no time.

The party, launched on Wednesday and translated as 'People's Justice Centre', has a symbol of 'enjoining hands'.

The party has got a separate website, official Twitter handle, and a Facebook page.

"We dream a new party, a new path, a new policy. Let people awake in 'People's Justice'," the politician tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tamil Nadu in-charge Somnath Bharti were also present at the event here. "You must be an example to the present day political system and I will be seeking your suggestion rather than giving you speeches," Haasan said while addressing the public. Haasan had a few days back visited Dravid Munnetra Kzhagham President M. Karunanidhi and working President M.K. Stalin at their residence here and sought wishes for his new journey. He had said that he was "picking ideologies from everyone" before the launch of his party. Haasan's on-screen friend and superstar Rajinikanth has also said that he would float his own political party. Meanwhile, the leader's elder daughter Shruti Haasan wished her father, saying he "be the change he wished to see in the world". "Wishing my dear father all the success on his first step of a million more toward change and political reform -- to quote your favourite Mahatma Gandhi, 'be the change you wish to see in the world'." "I'm certain your determination and perseverance toward truth and justice continue. What we have witnessed in our family, will now be seen by everyone in our wonderful home of Tamil Nadu," the actress said.(ANI)