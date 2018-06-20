Kamal Hassan meets Rahul, discusses Tamil Nadu politics

[India], June 20 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Hassan met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in the national capital.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Hassan said, "It was a formal courtesy meeting. We spoke about Tamil Nadu politics."

Earlier in the day, Hassan visited Election Commission office in Delhi for the registration of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

"The EC had sought certain queries regarding our party. We have furnished all those details today. The EC has said that very soon, the recognition to the party will be given," Hassan said after meeting with Election Commission.

Later in the evening, Hassan is also likely to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Hassan founded the party this year on February 21 to contest in Tamil Nadu's next assembly elections. (ANI)