Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot invite Chandrababu Naidu for swearing-in

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designates Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath respectively have invited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for their swearing-in ceremonies.

Gehlot has written a letter to Naidu inviting him for the ceremony to be held on December 17 in Jaipur. Along with Gehlot, Sachin Pilot will also take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

While Nath telephoned Naidu and invited him for the swearing-in ceremony which is slated to be held on December 17 in Bhopal. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has accepted the invite of Nath.

Nath was late on December 13 announced as the chief minister of the newly-elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party also announced old guard Gehlot as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on the same day. On December 11, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress emerged as the largest party in Madhya Pradesh winning 114 seats in the Assembly Elections. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) extended their support to the party, helping it cross the majority mark of 116. In Rajasthan, the Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off due to the demise of one of the candidates. (ANI)