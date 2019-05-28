Kamal Nath asks ministers to look after MLAs

Bhopal: Days after the Lok Sabha poll results, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has moved swiftly to keep his flock of Congress MLAs together to thwart any poaching attempt by a resurgent BJP.

Nath, whose five-month-old government is surviving on a wafer-thin majority, has asked each of his Cabinet colleague to look after at least five legislators to check any desertion to the opposition camp, a Congress leader said Monday.

Apprehension about the government's stability has crept in the Congress after its humiliating defeat in the recently concluded general elections in Madhya Pradesh, where it won just one of the 29 parliamentary seats, conceding the rest to the BJP.

The BJP last week wrote a letter to the governor, requesting her to convene a special session of the assembly for testing the Nath government's strength on the floor of the House. "Nath ji has asked each of his 27 Cabinet colleague from his party to look after five legislators, the Congress leader said. "Nath ji has asked each of his 27 Cabinet colleague from his party to look after five legislators, the Congress leader said. The ministers are going to act as the "guardian" to the legislators, he said. The ministers are going to act as the "guardian" to the legislators, he said. They will coordinate and ensure that development works in the constituencies of these MLAs are not hampered, the leader added. They will coordinate and ensure that development works in the constituencies of these MLAs are not hampered, the leader added. An Independent MLA, too, is part of Naths Cabinet. An Independent MLA, too, is part of Naths Cabinet. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 ofthe state's 230 seats, two short of the majority mark of 116. The BJP had bagged 109 seats. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 ofthe state's 230 seats, two short of the majority mark of 116. The BJP had bagged 109 seats. The Nath government is backed by two BSP MLAs, one legislator of the SP and four Independent lawmakers. The Nath government is backed by two BSP MLAs, one legislator of the SP and four Independent lawmakers.