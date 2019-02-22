Kamal Nath discusses development related issues with Ministers, MLAs over dinner

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath discussed a host of issues related to various development projects with ministers and MLAs over dinner on Thursday, say MLAs and ministers.

The Chief Minister’s meeting with Ministers and MLAs over dinner assumes significance in view of the media reports that all was not well between the party MLAs and ministers in the state.

“As a result, the Chief Minister wanted them to sit together and thrash out their differences and focus on development works and ready themselves for the coming Lok Sabha polls,” sources said.

Minister PC Sharma, who attended the meeting, told ANI on Friday: “It is a matter of privilege for MLAs to meet their Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and discuss their issues with him.” “The Congress is one and will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state in coming Lok Sabha elections and will make Congress president Rahul Gandhi India’s next Prime Minister,” he further said. Talking to ANI, Arif Masood, Congress MLA, said: “Chief Minister Kamal Nath gave respect to all MLAs during the meeting over dinner. He told us to meet him directly if we have any issues.” MLA and president of MP’s Youth Congress unit, Kunal Choudhary said: “All MLAs, Chief Minister and even ministers were in agreement over the need to expedite development works and address the problems in some districts.” “This is the first time when people are expecting so much from the ruling party MLAs and ministers. There has been no instance of having so much expectation from MLAs and the government,” he said. BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodia, however, told ANI that the Congress party was struggling to cope with the growing differences among the party leaders. “Not only the opposition, even the MLAs of ruling party are not satisfied.” (ANI)