Kamal Nath expected to be next MP CM, leaves for Bhopal

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, who is expected to be the next Chief Minister of the state, left for Bhopal on Thursday evening afer meeting party President Rahul Gandhi here.

"I am leaving for Bhopal. A meeting of MLAs will be held and you will get to know the decision after that," Kamal Nath told reporters outside Gandhi's residence.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the other contender for the post who also met Gandhi, said the decision will be announced on Thursday night.

"It is not a race, it is not about kursi. We are here to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. I am leaving for Bhopal and you will get to know the decision today," he said. After the meeting, Gandhi posted his picture with Kamal Nath and Scindia. "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time: Leo Tolstoy," Gandhi said in the accompanying tweet.