Kamal Nath-led Cong govt in MP standing on crutches: BJP

[India], May 20 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday claimed that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state is in minority and standing on crutches.

BJP president of state unit Rakesh Singh told ANI that the Congress government in the state will collapse due to its internal conflicts.

"Their government (Madhya Pradesh) won't go on. Theirs is a minority government standing on crutches. It will collapse due to its internal conflicts. But today we are focusing on elections results and forming government at the Centre. Today, we are not discussing whose government will be or won't be there in Madhya Pradesh," BJP president of state unit Rakesh Singh told ANI.

The reaction from BJP leader came after earlier in the day the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Gopal Bhargava urged state Governor Anandiben Patel to convene an assembly session soon to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order and non-payment of farmers' dues. The 231-member MP assembly has 113 Congress members and 109 BJP members. The ruling coalition is led by the Congress party, supported by 1 MLA of SP, 2 MLAs of BSP and 4 Independent MLAs. (ANI)