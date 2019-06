New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief MInister Kamal Nath on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath called on PM," the PMO tweeted along with a photograph of the two leaders.

This is the first meeting between Kamal Nath and Modi after the latter was sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second term on May 30.