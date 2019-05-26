Kamal Nath offers to resign as PCC chief

[India], May 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday offered to resign from the post of Congress state unit chief in the wake of the party's drubbing in the recently-concluded general elections.

"Kamal Nath has offered to resign from the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress committee president," said Deepak Babaria, Congress' general secretary.

Decimated by the BJP which won 28 out of the 29 seats in the state, the Congress could only open its account by winning Chhindwara parliamentary constituency

Earlier in the day, Nath skipped the Congress Working Committee meeting held in the national capital. According to sources, Nath had skipped the meeting in order to keep his flock together. The Congress party in the state has a slim majority. (ANI)